"Now I gotta change that" - Top UFC middleweight plans to change walkout song after "so many" with "Victory of P Diddy"

Top five UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori recently expressed his frustration with having to change his walkout song in light of P. Diddy's sexual misconduct allegations. In the past, Vettori would often walk out to the octagon to "Victory," which is a song by the rapper.

Now, 'The Italian Dream' has taken to X/Twitter to lament that he must now change his walkout song, dismayed over how many walkouts he has performed with "Victory" as his song of choice.

"So many walkout with Victory of P Diddy. Now I gotta change that"

Fortunately for Vettori, he won't have to make yet another walkout to the song at UFC Fight Night 240, where he was previously scheduled to face Brendan Allen in a battle to keep his top-five spot. After sustaining an injury, 'The Italian Dream' was forced to withdraw from the bout and has since been replaced by Chris Curtis.

While he recovers on the sidelines, Vettori should have plenty of time to consider and select a new walkout song. Regardless, his true concern is working his way back into title contention, as he believes that he has the tools necessary to become the UFC middleweight champion.

He is well-rounded and supernaturally tough, having never even been knocked down, let alone knocked out. In fact, Vettori has never been finished period, despite facing dangerous finishers capable of ending a fight in an instant. He must regroup and alter his approach for now, as he is coming off a loss.

Marvin Vettori's recent run of form in the UFC

Between 2019 and mid-2021, Marvin Vettori had the most successful stretch of his career, as he was on a five-fight win streak that had earned him a crack at then-reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Unfortunately, he lost and failed to rack up more than a win at a time.

Check out Marvin Vettori's loss to Jared Cannonier:

He rebounded from his title fight loss with a hard-fought win over Paulo Costa before losing a lopsided unanimous decision to Robert Whittaker. After that, 'The Italian Dream' bounced back by beating Roman Dolidze but was subsequently handed a crushing loss by Jared Cannonier.

It remains his most recent fight; he is currently 2-3 in his last five outings.