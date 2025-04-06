UFC Vegas 105 bonuses and aftermath: Four fighters receive $50K, Michael Bisping's record gets matched, and more

UFC Vegas 105 is in the books. While the event lacked star power, the night delivered displays of technical masterclasses and might even have birthed a potential future title challenger.

Following the event, four fighters were granted $50K each in Performance of the Night bonuses. Bantamweight fighter Chan Ho Lee, flyweight Ode Osbourne, women's flyweight Dione Barbosa, and welterweight contender Rhys McKee all delivered finishes en route to winning the POTN bonus.

In his main card bout, Lee claimed a TKO win over Cortavius Romious via ground and pound at 3:48 minutes of the second round. Osbourne, meanwhile, TKOd previously undefeated prospect Luis Gurule 1:54 minutes into the second round.

'The Jamaican Sensation' soldiered through early adversity before catching his opponent with a counter left hand which dropped him. The 33-year-old then rained down debilitating ground and pound forcing the referee to put a stop to the contest.

Barbosa, meanwhile, submitted the vastly more experienced Diana Belbita, 4:13 minutes into the very first round via an arm triangle choke.

McKee also finished his UFC Vegas 105 campaign in style, earning a first-round TKO win, via doctor stoppage, over Daniel Frunza. This marked the fighter's maiden win in the UFC.

In the main event of UFC Vegas 105, Lerone Murphy extended his undefeated record to 16-0-1 with a hard-fought unanimous decision win over veteran fighter Josh Emmett. Many believe that if Murphy continues his winning ways, he might not be all that far from a title shot.

Elsewhere on the main card, Brad Tavares earned a unanimous decision win over Gerald Meerschaert. He has now tied Michael Bisping's record for most wins at middleweight history with 16.

Highly touted prospect, Torrez Finney's UFC debut, however, did not go according to plan. While 'The Punisher' walked away with a win, his performance left a lot to be desired.

The 26 year-old who had to prove himself thrice on Dana White's Contender Series before landing a UFC contract, resorted to just controlling his opponent, Robert Valentine, through the fight with his elite grappling.

While that in itself is not unexciting, the fighter barely did anything else in terms of offense, ultimately landing the fewest significant strikes by any decision winner in middleweight history.

During the post-fight press conference, 'The Punisher' labeled his UFC Vegas 105 win 'a dud'.

Check out Torrez Finney's comments below:

