UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy: Full video highlights

The main event of UFC Vegas 105 featured an intriguing five-round featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy. The event was held on Arpil 5 and the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada served as the venue.

Emmett walked into the fight with an incredible knockout victory agaisnt Bryce Mitchell at UFC 296. Murphy, on the other hand, entered the contest undefeated with seven wins in the UFC.

The two individuals started the bout on an exciting note and landed several significant blows on each other in the first round.

In the second round, Emmett put his strength to use and slammed Murphy to the ground.

Murphy bounced back and used his kicks to cause damage.

As the fight progressed, the two featherweight continued to put on an impressive showcase of their skills.

The contest lasted all five rounds and ended with Murphy getting his hands raised via unanimous decision. The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 48-47 and 49-46 in favor of 'The Miracle'.

