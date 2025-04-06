  • home icon
UFC Vegas 105: Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Apr 06, 2025 03:52 GMT
Pat Sabatini (left) and Joanderson Brito (right) faced off on April 5 [Image courtesy: Getty]
Pat Sabatini (left) and Joanderson Brito (right) faced off on April 5 [Image courtesy: Getty]

Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito locked horns in a featherweight clash at UFC Vegas 105. The fight served as the co-main event of the fight card which was held on April 5 at the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to UFC Vegas 105, Sabatini was seen in action in October 2024 when he scored a first-round submission victory against Jonathan Pearce. Brito, on the other hand, suffered a split decision loss against William Gomis in his last promotional outing.

Sabatini put his grappling prowess on display and controlled the majority of the fight.

The fight eventually went the 15-minute distance and ended with a dominant unanimous decision victory for Sabatani. The three judges scored the bout 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 in favor of the 34-year-old.

About the author
Puneet Sharma

Puneet Sharma

Puneet has a total of 2.5 years of experience and specializes in reporting on MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He holds a postgraduate diploma in Journalism & Mass Communication, which aided him in his writing skills.

The iconic interim featherweight title fight between Conor McGregor and Chad Mendes at UFC 189 in 2015 ignited Puneet’s passion for the sport. Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira stands out as Puneet’s favorite MMA fighter as he's drawn to 'Do Bronx's' captivating background story and entertaining persona. He is a believer of MMA being the world’s no.1 combat sport as opposed to Boxing.

While writing, Puneet ensures that his articles stay true to their titles and deliver valuable information to readers. He emphasizes the importance of embedding videos or pictures directly from their original sources to enrich the reader's experience.

Puneet’s professional achievements include covering major events such as UFC 264 and several boxing matches featuring renowned fighters like Canelo Alvarez, Tyson Fury, and Anthony Joshua.

Beyond MMA, Puneet likes to watch movies.

Know More

Edited by Puneet Sharma
