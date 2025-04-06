UFC Vegas 105: Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito: Full video highlights

Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito locked horns in a featherweight clash at UFC Vegas 105. The fight served as the co-main event of the fight card which was held on April 5 at the UFC APEX Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Prior to UFC Vegas 105, Sabatini was seen in action in October 2024 when he scored a first-round submission victory against Jonathan Pearce. Brito, on the other hand, suffered a split decision loss against William Gomis in his last promotional outing.

Sabatini put his grappling prowess on display and controlled the majority of the fight.

The fight eventually went the 15-minute distance and ended with a dominant unanimous decision victory for Sabatani. The three judges scored the bout 30-26, 30-26 and 30-27 in favor of the 34-year-old.

