UFC Vegas 106 co-main event suffers last-minute cancellation

UFC Vegas 106 was set to play host to an exciting light heavyweight fight between Paul Craig and divisional newcomer Rodolfo Bellato. However, in a last-minute announcement made by the promotion during the broadcast of the event, it has been confirmed that the bout has been canceled.

Popular MMA account on X, @DovySimuMMA, took to social media to share a screenshot of the announcement made live during the first fight of the main card. They wrote this:

"Bellato vs. Craig has been CANCELLED."

Check the UFC Vegas 106 announcement regarding Rodolfo Bellato vs. Paul Craig below:

According to the UFC, Bellato suffered a medical issue on the day of the fight and was deemed unable to compete. With Craig currently 1-5 in his last six fights, the Scotsman was desperate to turn the momentum of his career around. His opponent has far less experience than 'Bearjew' in the octagon. 'Trator' holding one win and one draw in his two UFC appearances, and would have hoped to prove to fans that he is a force to be reckoned with at 205 pounds.

It isn't clear what the severity of Bellato's medical issue is. But should it not be serious condition, the promotion's matchmakers will likely reschedule the clash for an upcoming fight night card.

Ahead of the bout, Craig was candid about his place on the UFC's roster being under scrutiny ahead of his UFC Vegas 106 co-main event bout. He will certainly be disappointed with the fight's cancelation, as the promotional veteran is still regarded as one of the division's best submission artists.

