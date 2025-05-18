UFC Vegas 106: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Full video highlights

Gilbert Burns made his MMA return in a welterweight contest against Michael Morales in the main event of UFC Vegas 106. The fight night event took place this past weekend at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Burns' recent octagon outings hasn't gone according to plan since his unsuccessful title bid against former champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 258 in 2021. The Brazilian fighter, who now holds the eighth position in the welterweight rankings, was coming off a three fight losing streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision defeat against Sean Brady at UFC Vegas 97 last year.

Meanwhile, Morales is ranked 12th and hasn't tasted defeat since his professional debut in 2017. The 25-year-old is 5-0 in the promotion. In his last octagon appearance at UFC Vegas 97 last year, Morales secured an opening round knockout win over UFC veteran Neil Magny.

Burns is prepared to make his octagon walk.

Both fighters touched gloves to start the main event.

Burns and Morales exchanged shots, with the latter using his long reach to inflict damage on Burns. The former title challenger managed to take Morales down early on, however, the Ecuadorian quickly recovered and displayed his striking prowess.

Burns had no answer to Morales' devastating attacks, as referee in charge Herb Dean stepped in to call off the bout at 3:39 mark of the first round. Morales' professional record now stands at 18-0 following his impressive knockout victory.

Check out Michael Morales' finish below:

