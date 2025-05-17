UFC Vegas 106: Gilbert Burns vs. Michael Morales: Live round-by-round updates

Gilbert Burns is back in the spotlight to take on undefeated rising star Michael Morales in a pivotal welterweight clash in the main event of UFC Vegas 106.

Burns, a former title challenger, is eager to get back on track after a tough stretch of losses to elite names like Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena, and Belal Muhammad. At 38, the Brazilian still presents a formidable challenge with his experience, grit, and well-rounded game.

Morales, meanwhile, enters the bout with hype and momentum of a surging contender. The 24-year-old Ecuadorian is 17-0 as a professional fighter and coming off a dominant first-round finish of Neil Magny that earned him a Performance of the Night bonus. A graduate of Dana White’s Contender Series, Morales has taken a patient climb through the ranks, and this fight marks his biggest test yet.

It’s a classic crossroads bout that sees a grizzled veteran trying to prove he still belongs among the elite, and a hungry contender looking to crash the rankings. Burns has the edge in experience, but Morales has youth, speed, and confidence on his side.

UFC Vegas 106 airs live on Saturday. Coverage begins at 4 p.m. ET (1 p.m. PT) on ESPN+ and Disney+, with the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT). Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and round-by-round updates.

Round 1

