UFC Vegas 107: Mateusz Gamrot vs. Ludovit Klein: Full video highlights

Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein sqaured off against each other in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 107. The lightweight contest was held this past weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Gamrot's three-fight winning streak came to an end when he lost to Dan Hooker via split decision at UFC 305 last year. He was expecting to turn things around by defeating a ranked opponent, however, the promotion booked him against Klein, who hasn't tasted defeat in his last seven octagon appearances.

Nevertheless, the Polish fighter was eager to get back on winning ways. Meanwhile, Klein dreamed of breaking into the lightweight rankings by prevailing over the 34-year-old. 'Mr. Highlight' was coming off a unanimous decision victory over Roosevelt Roberts at UFC Paris last year.

The opening round saw Gamrot display his wrestling prowess, ending the round on Klein's back. The 34-year-old immediately took the fight to the ground and spent majority of the second round on top of his opponent, hurting 'Mr. Highlight'.

Klein had some success in the final round, as he was on attack and defended Gamrot's takedown attempts. However, with 90 seconds left in the contest, the Polish fighter eventually landed a takedown and inflicted damage from above.

After three rounds of action, Gamrot was declared winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (30-27 x3) in favor of the 34-year-old.

Following his win, Gamrot spoke to UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier in his post-fight octagon interview and hinted at potential matchups with Benoit Saint-Denis and Paddy Pimblett.

