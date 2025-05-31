UFC Vegas 107 suffers tragic last-minute fight cancelation after accident during weight cut

UFC Vegas 107 will be headlined by a women's flyweight clash between two of the division's top-five ranked fighters. Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber, ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, will hope to secure a victory that will move them one step closer to a coveted UFC title shot.

However, there has been a last-minute fight cancellation on the card, as it was confirmed that the preliminary clash between Trevin Giles and Andres Gustafsson has been called off.

It has now been disclosed that Giles suffered an accident while cutting weight for his 180-pound catchweight fight against Gustafsson. Following news of the bout's cancellation, 'Bane' took to X to share more details about why the bout was scrapped.

A snippet of Gustafsson's Instagram story was uploaded to X by @realkevink, where the UFC fighter said this:

"As you all have already heard, the fight is off. My opponent pulled out this morning. Apparently he fell during the weight cut and hit his head. It sucks. I'm ready, I'm on weight, I had prepared for this. Of course, it sucks really bad. But we have faith, we hope they can find a replacement soon. Stay tuned for updates."

Check out Andreas Gustaffson's update on the UFC Vegas 107 fight cancellation below:

The scheduled bout between Gustafsson and Giles was a short-notice fight, with the American having accepted the bout on one week's notice, hence the 180-pound catchweight.

UFC Vegas 107 co-main event fighter issues bold prediction for fight night

The UFC Vegas 107 co-main event will feature an exciting lightweight clash between perennial contender Mateusz Gamrot and Ludovit Klein, who is currently riding a four-fight winning streak.

With Gamrot occupying the No.7 ranking in the lightweight division, the unranked Klein will be eager to make a massive statement by defeating 'Gamer', which would likely see 'Mr. Highlight' enter the division's top 10 rankings.

Ahead of the clash, Klein was interviewed by James Lynch for Sportskeeda MMA, where he issued the following prediction for the bout:

"It will be a big challenge for me, hardest fight in my career but I like it, I'm ready... He's [Gamrot] a good wrestler, he has a good ground game but he is also good in striking... In my head I visualize winning on the KO, I will be the first guy to knockout Mateusz Gamrot."

Watch Ludovit Klein discuss his plans for UFC Vegas 107 below (0:20):

