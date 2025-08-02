UFC Vegas 108: Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics: Live round-by-round updates

Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics is one of those lightweight matchups that promises pace, aggression, and momentum swings.

Brener burst into the UFC with upset wins over Zubaira Tukhugov and Guram Kutateladze. But his last two outings have been tough. He was outpointed by Myktybek Orolbai and stopped by Joel Alvarez, raising questions about whether his early success was sustainable.

Still just 27 and training out of Chute Boxe, he has the tools to get back on track. Ribovics, meanwhile, has made himself a must-watch fighter. After losing his debut, he rattled off an explosive finish over Terrance McKinney and went toe-to-toe with Daniel Zellhuber.

Even in his recent split decision loss to Nasrat Haqparast, the Argentine proved he can hang with skilled strikers and push a strong pace.

UFC Vegas 108 airs live on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT, also on ESPN and ESPN+.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Elves Brener vs. Esteban Ribovics clash:

Round 1

