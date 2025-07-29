UFC Vegas 108 walkout songs: Tracks Tatsuro Taira, Park Hyun-sung, Neil Magny and others have used before

UFC Vegas 108 will go down at the Apex Facility on August 2, headlined by an intriguing flyweight matchup between Tatsuro Taira and Park Hyun-sung. Both fighters are rising fast, with the winner likely entering the top-tier flyweight conversation. Ahead of fight night, here’s a look at some of the walkout music choices from fighters on this card:

UFC Vegas 108 walkout songs: What tracks have Tatsuro Taira, Park Hyun-sung, and Neil Magny used before?

Taira has leaned on music that reflects rebellion and identity. In previous walkouts, Taira has used 'Power to the People' by John Lennon/Plastic Ono Band. Meanwhile, undefeated prospect Park Hyun-sung is the winner of the Road to UFC flyweight tournament. For his December 2023 UFC appearance, Park walked out to 'Viva La Vida' by Coldplay.

The co-main event features a lightweight clash between Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan. Rebecki typically walks out to 'Lubie Jeansy' by Veegas, while Duncan has walked out to 'Freed From Desire' by Gala.

Elvis Brener will square off against Esteban Ribovics in a lightweight tilt on the fourth fight on the main card. Brener, in the past, has used 'Levante e Ande' by Emicida as his walkout song, while Ribovics banks on some hometown inspiration with 'Argentina' by Trueno, Nathy Peluso.

Ad

Neil Magny, one of the longest-standing welterweights on the UFC roster, has consistently walked out to hip-hop with motivational themes. His past walkout tracks include 'Every Chance I Get' by DJ Khaled and 'No Regrets' by Lecrae. His opponent, Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos, walks out the 'The Final Countdown' by Europe.

The walkout music for a lot of fighters cannot be confirmed. Talita Alencar has used 'The Dog Days Are Over' by Florence & The Machine, while Steve Garcia chose 'Long Live the Champion' by KB, Gabriel EMC, and Yariel.

UFC Vegas 108: Tracks Tatsuro Taira vs. Park Hyun-sung preview

Tatsuro Taira and Park Hyun-sung headline UFC Vegas 108 in a high-stakes flyweight bout. Taira, ranked sixth, enters with momentum after a dominant win over Alex Perez.

Park steps in on short notice, replacing Amir Albazi, and carries a perfect 10-0 record. Taira’s technical control and five-round experience will be tested against Park’s sharp striking and finish-heavy style. While Taira will aim to drag this fight into deeper waters, Park’s power remains a real threat early. Stay

