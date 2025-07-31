  • home icon
  • UFC Vegas 108 purses and payouts: How much are Tatsuro Taira, Park Hyun-sung, and others reportedly making? 

By Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
Modified Jul 31, 2025 04:31 GMT
Tatsuro Taira (left) will face Park Hyun-sung (right) in the UFC Vegas 108 main event. [Image courtesy: ufc.com]
As Tatsuro Taira and Park Hyun-sung prepare to face each other at UFC Vegas 108, fans' curiosity about their potential earnings is likely to peak.

Accurately predicting UFC fighter salaries can be difficult as the earnings are often split into several components such as show money, win bonus and sponsorship money etc. However, we can estimate fighters' salaries based on their past earnings.

In his last fight against Brandon Royval, Taira reportedly took home a base salary of $110,000. For his previous appearances against Carlos Perez and Alex Hernandez, Taira reportedly earned the same amount as base salary. It is unclear whether he received a win bonus for these victories.

Unless his contract has been revised in recent months, Taira could earn $110,000 as his base pay for his upcoming UFC Vegas 108 appearance. A potential Performance of the Night and win bonus could further add to his earnings from the fight.

Taira's opponent and Road to UFC winner, Hyun-sung, is a relative newcomer to the UFC, and his estimated earnings from his fights are not publicly available. However, based on the information available about the fighter pay of relative newcomers, Hyun-sung could earn a five-figure or a low six-figure sum for headlining the card.

Veteran welterweight contender Neil Magny is one of the most popular fighters competing at UFC Vegas 108. According to mmasalaries.com, Magny earned a base pay of $110,000 for his UFC 297 fight against Mike Malott. He will likely earn in a similar range for his UFC Vegas 108 fight against Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

UFC Vegas 108: Date, start time, how to watch and more

UFC Vegas 108 is scheduled to take place on Aug. 2 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event will feature 12 fights across eight weight classes.

The preliminary card is scheduled to kick off at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET, while the main card will start at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET. The event will stream live on ESPN+ in the United States.

In the main event, No.6-ranked flyweight Tatsuro Taira will attempt to get back in the win column as he faces Park Hyun-sung. The co-main event will feature a clash of lightweight contenders, Mateusz Rebecki and Chris Duncan.

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy

Rajneesh Suhas Reddy is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His passion was ignited by the Fight Science shows broadcast on Nat Geo in the 2000s. Rajneesh is fascinated by the backstories of fighters, their journeys, and the compelling storylines leading up to events. Through his writing, Rajneesh connects with fellow MMA enthusiasts and converses about his favorite sport.

Edited by Rajneesh Suhas Reddy
