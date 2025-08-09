UFC Vegas 109: Steve Erceg vs. Ode Osbourne: Live round-by-round updates 

Steve Erceg returns to the APEX looking to halt a three-fight skid against high-caliber opposition.
Losses to the reigning champ Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Kara-France, and Brandon Moreno have slowed down his rise. However, the Australian remains sharp, disciplined, and dangerous when he finds his rhythm. His last win came in the same venue, and a strong showing here could reset his momentum.
Meanwhile, his opponent, Ode Osbourne, steps in with confidence after stopping Luis Gurule in April, snapping a rough run of his own. Fast, inventive, and unafraid to take risks, the Jamaican-American thrives in unpredictable exchanges.
This matchup feels like a crossroads for both fighters. Erceg needs to reassert himself as a contender, while Osbourne has the chance to string together wins and gain some momentum in the flyweight division.
UFC Vegas 109 takes place Saturday, Aug. 9, in Las Vegas and will air on ESPN and ESPN+. Prelims start at 6 pm ET/3 pm PT, with the main card at 9 pm ET/6 pm PT.
Round 1