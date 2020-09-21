Four fighters took home $50,000 bonuses for "Performance of the night" following Saturday's UFC Vegas 11 card but the “Fight of the Night” award wasn't given out. The four recipients of “Performance of the Night” awards were UFC women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern, middleweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev, returning featherweight Damon Jackson, and bantamweight Randy Costa.

At UFC Vegas 11, Mackenzie Dern scored a quick submission win over veteran Strawweight Randa Markos, making the latter quit with a nasty armbar in the first round. The win marked Dern's second straight submission finish following her victory against Hannah Cifers in her last fight.

Khazmat Chimaev is "The Real Deal"

UFC's up-and-coming superstar Khazmat Chimaev earned himself a $50,000 bonus for his spectacular 17-second KO over veteran fighter Gerald Meerschaert in a middleweight scrap in the main card of UFC Vegas 11. Khazmat Chimaev's star just keeps on soaring as the telented Swede fighter picked up his third win inside the Octagon in a record timing of just 66 days. Many fans and pundits are already tipping him to become a future champion in the UFC. Dana White himself has said that he hasn't seen anyone like Khazmat Chimaev before.

The other two fighters who deservingly picked up the generous $50,000 bonuses were Damon Jackson and Randy Costa. Jackson’s return to the Octagon proved to be a massive success as he submitted Mirsad Bektic in the third round with a vicious guillotine choke to pick up the win. During his earlier stint in the UFC, Jackson struggled inside the Octagon, not winning any of his last three fights. However, he stepped in on short notice to fight Bektic and that has proven to be a fruitful move for Jackson.

Randy Costa scored a truly incredible head kick KO win over Journey Newsom in the prelims of this Saturday's event.