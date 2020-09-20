At tonight's UFC Vegas 11, Khamzat Chimaev once again proved that the hype surrounding him is as real as it gets. Heading into tonight's fight, Borz had already competed twice under the UFC banner, with both of his fights taking place within the span of 10 days at Fight Island.

On the back of two dominant wins, Khamzat Chimaev had only been hit twice so far in his UFC career, and tonight that record remained to be untouched, as Borz knocked out Gerald Meerschaert within 17 seconds of their first-round bout and Khamzat Chimaev did so, via a brutal one-punch KO.

Khamzat Chimaev extends his UFC winning streak

Khamzat Chimaev was definitely one of the fighters to watch out for at tonight's UFC Vegas 11 card and competing on the main card, the Swedish fighter was back in the middleweight division. Throughout his short UFC career so far, Chimaev has already been going back-and-forth between middleweight and welterweight, and tonight he was back at 185.

Going head-to-head against the veteran in Gerald Meerschaert, Chimaev was confident as ever and simply wanted to "kill" his opponent. Borz lived up to the expectations and put away his opponent within the blink of an eye, in a stunning KO.

Following his win, Khamzat Chimaev, who was graced by Dana White on his way out of the Octagon, asked for the 50k bonus and it looks like the Swedish fighter is absolutely ready to step back into the Octagon, as soon as possible. As things stand, Khamzat Chimaev is on course for a fight against Demian Maia in his next outing and the Swedish sensation is expected to move back to welterweight for his next bout.

The UFC is yet to confirm Khamzat Chimaev's next fight but believe it or not, the hype is real with this one and one surely wouldn't want to miss Borz in action, every time he steps into the Octagon.