Watch: Carlston Harris chokes Christian Aguilera via anaconda choke at UFC Vegas 26

After being stunned by an uppercut early on, Carlston Harris quickly recovered to hurt Christian Aguilera with a left hook and shot in for the takedown. Harris was able to sink the anaconda choke and secure a tight grip on Aguilera, who was rendered unconscious after attempting to escape from the hold. The referee stopped the contest at the 2:52 mark of the very first round.

Welterweight fighter Carlston Harris (16-4 MMA, 1-0 UFC) made his UFC debut against Christian Aguilera (14-8 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in the opening bout of the UFC Vegas 26 preliminary card. Before making his way to the UFC, Harris competed in notable Brazilian MMA promotions Shooto and Brave FC. The 33-year-old fighter holds wins over respectable opposition like Michel Pereira, a well-known UFC welterweight. The win over Christian Aguilera extended Carlston Harris' winning streak to four. He has won all four bouts by finishing his opponents. (2 SUB, 2 KO/TKO).

Carlston Harris created history at UFC Vegas 26

With the first-round submission win over Christian Aguilera, Carlston Harris became the first Guyana-born fighter to win in the UFC. Harris also became the only 19th fighter to pull off the anaconda submission win in the UFC. It was the 22nd submission win by anaconda choke in UFC history.

The impressive submission win definitely earned Carlston Harris the right to call out the next opponent of his choice. However, while speaking at the post-fight interview, Harris revealed that he injured his ribs during the fight. Subsequently, he will need a doctor's clearance before entertaining thoughts of returning to the UFC octagon.

"Well, I have to go to the doctor because I hurt my ribs. I tripped my ribs, you know. I think I have to take the doctor's clearance first and then I'll see where I go from here," Carlston Harris said.

