UFC Vegas 27 live stream: How to Watch Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt online

The UFC returns to its APEX facility in Las Vegas to conclude a series of high-octane events for the month of May. With the blockbuster UFC 262 pay-per-view in the history books, the promotion presents another solid card for this weekend's UFC Vegas 27 event.

The main event promises to be an explosive contest as Rob Font locks horns with former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. The winner of this fight will find themselves close to earning a shot at the 135lbs title currently held by Aljamain Sterling.

There's a lot of hype surrounding the main event because the stakes are high and both fighters happen to be dangerous knockout artists inside the octagon. Out of the eight fights he's won in the UFC, Font finished his opponents on six occasions and five out of those six wins came via knockout. This speaks volumes about his striking abilities.

However, Garbrandt has the experience of fighting under the spotlight, and with four knockout victories in the bantamweight division, he's breathing down Font's neck. With the opportunity of a potential title shot for the winner, this one promises to be a firefight to watch out for.

The night that Cody Garbrandt beat Dominick Cruz he was 𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕦𝕔𝕙𝕒𝕓𝕝𝕖!



No Love gave us one of the great title fight performances to end Cruz' 13-fight streak!#UFCVegas27 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HDpic.twitter.com/snKLQ9Qy58 — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) May 19, 2021

UFC Vegas 27: Font vs. Garbrandt Live Stream

In the United States, UFC Vegas 27 can be seen live on ESPN or live streamed via ESPN+. The event will be aired live on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom, while in India, the event will be showcased on the Sony Liv app, as well as the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) TV channels.

The preliminary card kicks off at 4pm in the United States while the main card starts at 7pm on Saturday May 22. In the UK, the prelims start at 8pm while the main card begins at 11pm on Saturday May 22.

Check out the other fights on the UFC Vegas 27 card below:

UFC Vegas 27 main card

Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

Carla Esparza vs. Yan Xiaonan (Women's strawweight)

Justin Tafa vs. Jared Vanderaa (Heavyweight)

Felicia Spencer vs. Norma Dumont (Women's Featherweight)

David Dvorak vs. Raulian Paiva (Flyweight)

Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan (Middleweight)

UFC Vegas 27 preliminary card

Bill Algeo vs. Ricardo Ramos (Featherweight)

Ben Rothwell vs. Chris Barnett (Heavyweight)

Court McGee vs. Claudio Silva (Welterweight)

Victor Rodriguez vs. Bruno Silva (Flyweight)

Josh Culibao vs. Yilan Sha (Featherweight)

Damir Hadzovic vs. Yancy Medeiros (Lightweight)

Rafael Alves vs. Damir Ismagulov (Lightweight)