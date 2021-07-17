UFC Vegas 31 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are multiple UFC Vegas 31 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives where you can watch the event legally.

Rising lightweights Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises will headline the UFC fight card this Saturday at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Islam Makhachev, who has been compared to his mentor, former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, is riding a seven-fight winning streak, while his opponent Thiago Moises is on a streak of three wins. Both made weight successfully at Friday's weigh-ins and were seen to be friendly and respectful in the face-offs that followed.

The co-main event will feature the return of Miesha Tate against UFC veteran Marion Reneau in a women's bantamweight contest.

UFC Vegas 31: Makhachev vs. Moises - Television and Live Streaming

Following are the television and live streaming details for where you can watch UFC Vegas 31 legally.

USA

The entire UFC Vegas 31 card will be simulcast on ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ (English and Spanish). If you are not yet subscribed to ESPN+, this might be the time to do so.

Subscription to the platform currently costs $5.99 a month and $59.99 per year, but starting from August 13, the price will rise to $6.99 per month and $69.99 annually. Prices for UFC pay-per-views are reportedly going to remain unchanged.

You can also collect an ESPN+ subscription by purchasing the Disney Plus bundle package that costs $13.99 per month and gives you access to ESPN+, Disney Plus, and the ad-included version of Hulu.

UK

In the United Kingdom, the UFC Vegas 31 prelims and main card will be broadcast on BT Sport 1. Viewers can also catch BT Sport's exclusive Fight Night preview and interviews from the fight camps an hour before the card commences. The same can also be seen on BT Sport's app and website. Monthly BT Sport passes are available at £25 and are cancellable anytime.

BT Broadband owners can get BT Sport channels at a discounted rate of £15. EE Mobile customers can get three months of access to BT Sport for free by texting SPORT to 150, after which you can either move to the monthly subscription or pay £10 a month for mobile access only.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC Vegas 31 main card on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) as well as on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year.

Edited by Harvey Leonard