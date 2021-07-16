What is the start time for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises (July 17, 2021)?

The UFC is returning to home turf at the Apex Arena this weekend with a stacked Fight Night card headlined by Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

The up-and-coming lightweights are replacing a featherweight bout between Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez that was originally scheduled to serve as the main event of UFC Vegas 31 but got postponed due to an injury sustained by 'Blessed.'

The co-main event of the night will feature returning former champion Miesha Tate in a bantamweight contest against veteran Marion Reneau. This will be Miesha Tate's first octagon appearance since her loss to Raquel Pennington at UFC 205 in November 2016.

UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises - Timings

Following are the timings for UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises, also dubbed UFC Vegas 31 and UFC on ESPN 26, in the United States, United Kingdom, and India.

USA

The preliminary card of UFC Vegas 31 will start at 7 pm ET/ 4 pm PT, followed by the main card at 10 pm ET/ 7 pm PT in the United States on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

UK

UFC Vegas 31 prelims will be telecast in the United Kingdom from 12 am BST, followed by the main card from 3 am BST on Sunday, July 17.

India

Due to the time difference with the United States, it will be Sunday, July 17, by the time the event will be telecast in India. The audience can watch the prelims from 4:30 am IST and the main card from 7:30 am IST on Sunday early morning.

UFC Vegas 31 - Full Fight Card

Here are all the fighters competing on Saturday, July 17..

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Thiago Moises (Men's lightweight) - Main Event

Marion Reneau vs. Miesha Tate (Women's bantamweight) - Co-main Event

Jeremy Stephens vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Men's lightweight)

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (Men's middleweight)

Gabriel Benitez vs. Billy Quarantillo (Men's featherweight)

Prelims

Daniel Rodriguez vs. Preston Parsons (Men's welterweight)

Amanda Lemos vs. Montserrat Ruiz (Women's strawweight)

Khalid Taha vs. Sergey Morozov (Men's bantamweight)

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos (Men's bantamweight)

Francisco Figueiredo vs. Malcolm Gordon (Men's flyweight)

Alan Baudot vs. Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira (Men's heavyweight)

