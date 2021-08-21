UFC Vegas 34 crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives: How can you legally watch the event?

There are multiple crackstream and Reddit stream alternatives that you can use to watch UFC Vegas 34 live legally. The event will go down at UFC Apex arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

This weekend's fight night card for UFC Vegas 34 will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum. Former title challenger Paulo Costa was originally set to face Jared Cannonier for the main event, but pulled out over a pay dispute with the promotion.

The night's co-main event will feature Clay Guida against Mark Madsen in a lightweight bout.

UFC Fight Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Kelvin Gastelum - Television and Live Streaming

In this section, you can find the television and live streaming platforms that you can legally use to watch UFC Vegas 34.

If you have no direct access to any television channel or live streaming platform for live UFC telecast, then you can purchase a UFC Fight Pass membership at $9.99 per month or $95.99 per year. On this platform, you will be able to watch certain preliminary card fights live, depending on your location.

Find out the timings and full card for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum here, and some of the top names to look out for here.

USA

In the USA, the entire UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum card will be available for streaming on ESPN Plus.

An ESPN Plus subscription costs $6.99 per month and $69.99 per year.

If you do not have an ESPN Plus subscription, you can also purchase the Disney Plus Bundle package that costs $13.99 per month and gives you one month's access to ESPN Plus, Disney Plus, and the ad-included version of Hulu.

The prelims will also be available on ESPN 2, while for the main card, viewers will need to switch to ESPN.

UK

The UFC Vegas 34 prelims and main card will be broadcast on BT Sport 1 in the United Kingdom. The event will be simulcast on BT Sport's app and website. Contract-free monthly passes to the platform are available at £25 and are cancellable anytime.

India

Indian audiences can watch the UFC Vegas 34 main card live on the Sony LIV app and website with a premium subscription. Plans are available at Rs. 299 for a month, Rs. 699 for six months, and Rs. 999 for a full year.

UFC Vegas 34 will also be broadcast on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) on television.

