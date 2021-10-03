Daniel Cormier receives flak from fans for not giving Bethe Correia enough time on the mic after retirement fight; DC responds

According to fans, Bethe Correia wasn't given enough time on the mic by Daniel Cormier at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker.

Cormier endured a fair bit of criticism on Saturday night. He was accused of not giving Bethe Correia the chance to say some final words after what was her last fight in the UFC.

After a Twitter user called 'DC' out for his disappointing actions, the former UFC double champion took to Twitter to address the issue. He stated that it was not an individual decision made by him, but something he was told to do.

"I’d let her talk all night. Bethe is one of my friends, do you guys really believe these are singular decisions?"

After losing to Karol Rosa at UFC Vegas 38 via unanimous decision, Bethe Correia was emotional as she announced her retirement from professional MMA.

'DC' then quickly concluded the interview, congratulating the UFC veteran on her career. 'Pitbull' wanted to depart by voicing some last words and was seen reaching for the mic. However, Cormier wrapped up the interaction and darted out of the octagon.

Watch Bethe Correia's final octagon interview below:

Bethe Correia's first loss in the UFC came against Ronda Rousey

After going 9-0, Bethe Correia faced former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 190.

On an ill-fated night in front of her home fans in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Correia lost to 'Rowdy' via knockout in the very first round.

The fight was the beginning of Correia's downfall inside the octagon. She went on to win only two of her next eight fights in the UFC. She finally hung up her gloves at UFC Vegas 38 after succumbing to a unanimous decision against Karol Rosa.

ESPN's Marc Raimondi commended Bethe Correia for her deeds in the octagon by saying:

"Bethe Correia beating Shayna Baszler and Jessamyn Duke, two of the 'Four Horsewomen of MMA,' en route to a PPV main-event title fight against Ronda Rousey was some of the best maximizing of one’s talent in MMA history. #UFCVegas38"

