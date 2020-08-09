Although Beneil Dariush missed weight for the 1st time in his career, he picked up his 2nd walk-off KO in 2020. It also extended his win streak to 5 in a row.

The multi black belt KingsMMA talent improved to 19-4-1. The spinning back fist finish, which actually wound up being more of a forearm; was the 8th in UFC history.

Beneil Dariush secures a back fist KO win to start UFC Vegas 6

The fight didn't exactly start out great for the Iranian born Beneil Dariush. In under a minute and a half, he got caught by two eye pokes from Scott Holtzman. Neither of which was blatant.

"Hot Sauce" fired first landing a right hand. It was answered by a solid body kick. After the back to back pokes, Beneil Dariush applied serious pressure, moving forward he pushed the action to along the cage. There the black belt in Muay Thai cracked Holtzma with massive knees. On separating he teed off on him with combos. Eventually opening a cut under Holtzman's left eye.

And having missed weight, Dairush also wants his potential POTN bonus to be given to Scott Holtzman.

Scott feeling the pressure went for a takedown but it was stuffed. Dariush wobbled Holtzman from one side of the octagon to another. But he was still standing. That was until Dariush went for that spinning back fist. It crumbled Holtzman in the center of the cage and referee Herb Dean didn't need to see anymore. He waved it off at 4:38 of the opening round.

Dariush who also owns 3 fight of the night bonuses, because of the missed weight is uneligible to win one. But it very much is worth the extra $50 thousand. The 14th ranked lightweight refused to call out any other fighter post-fight. But he could easily wind up shortly facing an Al Iaquinta or even Paul Felder who was at the cage side calling the action next.

The loss ends the former hockey player Holtzman's 2 fight win streak.