At tonight's UFC Vegas 6 co-main event, Chris Weidman made his return to the Middleweight Division and was in a must-win situation against a tough opponent like Omari Akhmedov.

'The All American', despite losing his last few fights, definitely wasn't feeling the most-pressure heading into this fight but Weidman knew that this was one of the biggest fights of his UFC career.

Chris Weidman gets back to winning ways at UFC Vegas 6

Chris Weidman started-off the fight aiming for takedowns, however, much to Omari Akhmedov's credit, the Russian defended quite well against it, with a single leg against the fence being Weidman's priority. Minutes later, Akhmedov landed a few clean right hands and attempted a takedown of his own but this time it was Weidman who blocked it. With Akhmedov's back against the fence and the ground. Weidman ended the round in a very dominant manner, controlling the fight on the ground.

The bout restarted in the second and Akhmedov swung for the fences early on. Much to his credit this time, Akhmedov finally got a single leg takedown, and with Weidman's back against the fence this time, the Russian landed a couple of nice shots, as well. The former Middleweight Champion though, did pretty good for himself and managed the escape. As the round progressed, Akhmedov started to wear out Weidman and was clearly looking for the finish. The round definitely wasn't the fastest but with Weidman falling on his back multiple times, this one went to Omari Akhmedov.

The final round of the fight and Chris Weidman started with an early takedown. The former Middleweight Champ with a solid start for himself in the third round, as he controlled his opponent. Weidman eventually converted into an odd stretch but got nothing out of it. For the rest of the fight, it was all Chris Weidman, as he closed the fight with elbow hits and punches.

The fight was taken to the judges scorecard and Chris Weidman was finally back on winning terms via UD (29-27, 29-27, 29-28).