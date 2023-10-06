UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green weigh-in - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC lightweights Grant Dawson and Bobby Green are set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 80. The Fight Night event will occur on October 7th at the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The official weigh-ins for the event were hosted at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. Green was the first fighter to step onto the scale, tipping it at 156 pounds. Dawson then took his turn, also hitting the 156-pound mark, the maximum allowed for their non-title lightweight fight.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 80, Joe Pyfer and Abdul Razak Alhassan are set for a middleweight bout. Pyfer weighed in at 185 pounds, while Razak Alhassan recorded a weight of 184.5 pounds, making their bout official.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 80: Grant Dawson vs. Bobby Green weigh-in

Main Card

Grant Dawson (156 lbs) vs. Bobby Green (156 lbs): (lightweight bout)

Joe Pyfer (185 lbs) vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan (184.5 lbs): (middleweight bout)

Alex Morono (170.5 lbs) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170 lbs): (welterweight bout)

Drew Dober (155.5 lbs) vs. Ricky Glenn (155.5 lbs): (lightweight bout)

Alexander Hernandez (145.5 lbs) vs. Bill Algeo (146 lbs): (featherweight bout)

Preliminary Card

Philipe Lins (204 lbs) vs. Ion Cutelaba (205.5 lbs): (light heavyweight bout)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (116 lbs) vs. Diana Belbita (115.5 lbs): (strawweight bout)

Nate Maness (126 lbs) vs. Mateus Mendonca (125.5 lbs): (flyweight bout)

Vanessa Demopoulos (116 lbs) vs. Kanako Murata (115.5 lbs): (strawweight bout)

Aoriqileng (136 lbs) vs. Johnny Munoz (136 lbs): (bantamweight bout)

Montana De La Rosa (126 lbs) vs. JJ Aldrich (125.5 lbs): (Women's flyweight bout)