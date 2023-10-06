UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, October 7, 2023?

The world's premier MMA promotion will return to the Apex Center for UFC fight tonight in Las Vegas, Nevada. UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green (also known as UFC Vegas 80 and UFC Fight Night 229) will feature a series of thrilling bouts to look out for.

Headlining the UFC Vegas 80 card will be a lightweight clash between the No.10-ranked contender Grant Dawson and Bobby Green.

Grant Dawson is unbeaten in his last 12 fights (including a draw), with eight of those wins coming under the UFC banner. 'KGD' is fresh off a decision win over Damir Ismagulov last time out in July and looks to continue his climb up the lightweight ladder.

Bobby Green, on the other hand, picked up a third-round submission win over Tony Ferguson in July after his previous battle with Jared Gordon ended in a no-contest due to an accidental clash of heads. The Californian is seeking his second straight win and will hope to break into the divisional rankings with another statement performance.

Watch UFC Fight Tonight: Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green fight preview below:

UFC Fight Tonight: Who else is fighting on the UFC Fight Night: Dawson vs. Green card?

Joe Pyfer will also feature on the upcoming UFC Vegas 80 card as he faces Abdul Razak Alhassan in a battle of middleweights.

'Bodybagz' will enter this bout seeking his fifth straight finish. In his UFC debut last year, the Pennsylvanian dispatched Alen Amedovski via first-round technical knockout and followed that up with a TKO of veteran Gerald Meerschaert in April.

His opponent, Abdul Razak Alhassan, is 2-1 in his last three bouts and is coming off a second-round knockout of Claudio Ribeiro earlier this year.

In another intriguing matchup, Drew Dober will meet Rick Glenn in a lightweight matchup.

The UFC Fight Night card will also feature a welterweight clash between Alex Morono and Joaquin Buckley.

Also on the UFC Vegas 80 card, Philipe Lins will square off against Ion Cuțelaba in a light heavyweight showdown.

The potential main card opener of the Fight Night will see Alexander Hernandez take on Bill Algeo in a battle of featherweights.