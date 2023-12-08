UFC Vegas 83: Song Yadong vs. Chris Gutierrez weigh-ins: Find out the official weight of the headliners here

It appears as though there will be no issues with tomorrow night's event as bantamweights Song Yadong and Chris Gutierrez officially weighed in for their UFC Vegas 83 main event.

There was some doubt briefly for the main event, as Gutierrez appeared to require additional measures to make weight. He took to the scale with the box partition and officially weighed in at 136 pounds, which is the limit for non-title bantamweight bouts.

'El Guapo's facial expressions indicated that perhaps his weight cut didn't go so smoothly. It's important to note that he stepped in and replaced former bantamweight champion Petr Yan on a month's notice, so that could explain why his cut might not have gone as smoothly as his past outings.

There was a clear contrast in how Yadong looked when he officially weighed in for the UFC Vegas 83 main event. He was wearing sunglasses and smiled as he successfully made the 136-pound non-title bantamweight limit.

The bantamweight main event is a significant bout for both as they look to improve on their respective ranking in a stacked division. 'The Kung Fu Kid' is currently ranked No.7 and is coming off a fifth-round TKO win over Ricky Simon, which saw him earn a post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night.

Meanwhile, Gutierrez is currently the No.15 ranked UFC bantamweight and is coming off a unanimous decision win over Alateng Heili this past October. It will be a high-risk-high-reward situation when he fights Song Yadong in the main event of UFC Vegas 83, as an impressive win could result in him surging up the rankings and earning a fight with another top-ranked bantamweight.

It will be interesting to see what transpires tomorrow night and whether the quick turnaround will have an effect on Chris Gutierrez's performance.