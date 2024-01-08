UFC Vegas 84: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 full fight card details: Start time, venue, how to watch, and more

The MMA leader is set to stage its first event of 2024 with UFC Vegas 84 on January 13, 2024. The card will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The prelims will kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time, while the main card will start at 7 p.m. Eastern Time, 5:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time.

The UFC Fight Night event will be available on ESPN's channel or can be streamed on ESPN+ for American audiences.

Light heavyweight contender Magomed Ankalaev will headline the event in a rematch against No.7-ranked Johnny Walker. The pair faced off at UFC 294 but an illegal knee from Ankalaev resulted in an inconclusive ending.

The UFC Vegas 84 co-main event will feature another rematch, as flyweights Matheus Nicolau and Manel Kape run it back. The pair have both won four of their last five fights. Kape's last defeat came at the hands of Nicolau and he will be looking to avenge it to kickstart his year.

Elsewhere, Jim Miller and Gabriel Benitez will fight in a lightweight bout, while bantamweight fighter Mario Bautista will look to get a win against a ranked opponent in Ricky Simon. A middleweight bout between Phil Hawes and Brunno Ferreira will open the main card.

Johnny Walker wants "revenge" against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC Vegas 84

Johnny Walker is eager to avenge the illegal knee from Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 294, which resulted in a No Contest.

He expressed his readiness for UFC Vegas 84's main event in an interview with The Schmo, stating that he is prepared for Ankalaev and understands his opponent better:

“One hundred percent. I have some business to deal with [Ankalaev] because the last fight was not the way I expected it to be. I felt him already. I felt everything. I know his power and I have some very big surprises for him.”

Walker also thinks he could be next in line for a title shot against his compatriot Alex Pereira with a win at UFC Vegas 84:

"Maybe me. I just have to beat Ankalaev first. Whatever it takes, I’ll be ready. I can’t wait to put my hands on him and make him pay. It’s going to be like a little revenge because he landed a bad, illegal knee in Abu Dhabi. He has control of the fight. He knows what he was doing. You can never land an unintentional knee. Your knee doesn’t go in somebody’s face unintentionally, so I’m going to get him. I’m going to get my revenge."

Check out his full comments below (1:25):