UFC Vegas 85: Roman Dolidze vs. Nassourdine Imavov: Full video highlights

Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov went toe-to-toe in a middleweight clash at UFC Vegas 85 on Feb. 3. The bout was a five-round main event that was held at the UFC Apex Facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

In his last UFC outing, Dolidze went up against Marvin Vettori at UFC 286. 'The Caucasian' came up short that night and suffered defeat via unanimous decision. Before that, the 35-year-old was riding a four-fight win streak that included victories over names like Kyle Daukaus and Jack Hermansson.

Imavov, on the other hand, failed to secure victories in his last two fights. He was last seen in action in June 2023 when he shared the octagon with Chris Curtis at UFC 289. The fight ended on an unfortunate note as an accidental clash of heads resulted in the bout being declared a no-contest.

So, both fighters were looking to turn things around on Feb. 3 and return to winning ways.

Check out their walkouts to the arena below:

Dolidze was greeted backstage by Ilia Topuria and Merab Dvalishvili who were there to wish good luck to the 35-year-old.

'The Sniper' was warming up for the fight by hitting the pads backstage.

Both athletes traded shots in the opening round but Imavov scored an impressive knockdown and then proceeded to land several follow-up shots. Dolidze somehow managed to survive till the end of the round.

'The Sniper' continued to land several impactful blows on his opponent as the fight progressed.

Imavov landed an illegal strike in the fourth round which resulted in the fight being paused.

The 28-year-old got into an argument with Chris Curtis, who was present in Dolidze's corner. 'The Sniper' was deducted one point for the illegal blow.

The UFC Vegas 85 main event went the five-round distance and Imavov was declared the winner by majority decision. The three judges scored the bout 49-44, 47-47 and 48-46 in favor of the 28-year-old.

