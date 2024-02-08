UFC Vegas 86: Hermansson vs. Pyfer - Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know

UFC Vegas 86 takes place this Satuday on Feb. 10 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, and it promises a wealth of fights that are worthy follow-ups of last weekend's matchups.

The first UFC Vegas 86 walkouts on the main card start at 7:00 PM ET on the East Coast and 4:00 PM PT on the West Coast. Meanwhile, for fans in the United Kingdom, the main card starts on Feb. 11 at 12:00 AM GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) due time zone differences.

Should each fight go to a decision, the main event walkouts are not expected until the third hour of the main card.

The UFC Vegas 86 prelims will be available on UFC Fight Pass, with the main card featuring a middleweight headliner between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer airing on ESPN and ESPN+.

The Norwegian-Swede will be hoping for a return to winning ways following a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze. Meanwhile, his opponent is currently at the helm of a five-fight win streak punctuated by a trio of finishes in the UFC; a submission win over Abdul Razak Alhassan and TKOs over Gerald Meerschaert and Alen Amedovski.

The co-headliner consists of Dan Ige and Andre Fili in a meeting of featherweight veterans. Below them, there is another middleweight bout between Robert Bryczek and Ihor Potieria, which is preceded by yet another 185-pound clash in Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues.

The hard-hitting Michael Johnson and ex-welterweight Darrius Flowers will lock horns at lightweight, with both men seeking to rebound from crushing losses.

Finally, the first matchup of the main card sees multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion Rodolfo Vieira taking on striker specialist Armen Petrosyan. Both men will cross swords at middleweight, with each of them intent on building a win streak from their previous wins.

The UFC Vegas 86 main event has a massive rankings differential

Fans could be eager for the Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer clash due to the significant rankings differential between both men. Hermansson is a well-established name at middleweight and is currently ranked at No. 11 in the weight class.

Meanwhile Pyfer is unranked. He most recently hit the headlines for claiming to have broken Francis Ngannou's punch record. Thus, many are curious about his chances against a top-flight middleweight like Hermansson.

Pyfer is a brutal finisher with a killer instinct and thunderous punching power. By beating Hermansson, he could leapfrog several other fighters in the rankings. But it is a tall task given the Norwegian-Swede's experience and tricky grappling skills.