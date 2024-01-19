Joe Pyfer shows video proof of punching harder than Francis Ngannou, MMA X gives divided reaction

UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer has polarized MMA X/Twitter after his recent appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, during which he provided video evidence of him breaking former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou's world record punch of 129,161 units.

Pyfer, by contrast, landed a punch that, after four tries, scored 170,218 units, which implies that the rising 185-pounder hits 31.7% harder than Ngannou. Naturally, fans on X/Twitter were quick to express their doubts over the merits of Pyfer's apparent punching superiority.

Check out Joe Pyfer and Joe Rogan discussing the former breaking Francis Ngannou's punch record in the clip below:

One fan was quick to dismiss Pyfer's feat as a result of a machine malfunction.

"Obviously the machine was glitchin"

Another one couldn't even fathom the possibility that Pyfer hit harder than Ngannou, who is a world-renowned knockout artist.

"And I still don't believe this man hits harder than Francis"

Though not all fans were doubtful of the possibility that his higher score was legitimate.

"Force equals mass x acceleration. Not hard to believe a man slightly smaller than Francis could create more acceleration and break his record."

Others even criticized Ngannou fans for refusing to accept that Pyfer did indeed break 'The Predator's' record.

"Ngannou's fans are crying rn"

For now, fans will continue debating Pyfer's results. Meanwhile, he is currently gearing up to face Jack Hermansson at UFC Fight Night 236 on Feb. 10. The pair will main event the card, and the bout represents a massive step up in competition. Pyfer is currently unranked at middleweight, while Hermansson is ranked No.10.

It is an extreme discrepancy in both fighters' rankings, but is also representative of the UFC's expectations for Pyfer.

Joe Pyfer's MMA record

Joe Pyfer has an impressive record as a mixed martial artist. Thus far, he has taken part in 14 bouts as a professional fighter, winning 12 times while only ever tasting defeat twice. Furthermore, every win but one was a finish, with eight being knockouts/TKOs, and three being submissions.

Check out Joe Pyfer submitting Abdul Razak Alhassan in the clip below:

Additionally, of his 12 wins, three came in the UFC. His highest-profile wins thus far have come against Gerald Meerschaert and Abdul Razak Alhassan, both of whom he finished. Meerschaert, he TKO'd within a round, while Alhassan was submitted in round two.