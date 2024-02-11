UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer: Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC Vegas 86 features a middleweight clash between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer.

Hermansson returns this weekend following the longest layoff of his UFC career. The 35-year-old has been on the sidelines since suffering an injury while preparing for Brendan Allen last year. The Swedish-born Norwegian national's last fight came in a TKO loss to Roman Dolidze in 2022.

However, he boasts notable wins against the likes of Kelvin Gastelum and Gerald Meerschaert and currently holds the No.11 sport on the middleweight ladder.

In the other half of the main event, Joe Pyfer is on a dream run in the UFC. After getting his ticket to the big leagues with his standout performance at Dana White's Contender Series in 2022, 'Bodybagz' has succeeded in keeping his momentum going in the organization.

He is undefeated in the UFC, clinching finishes in all three of his outings. Pyfer's most recent win was a second-round arm triangle submission against Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Fight Night 229. A win against Hermansson will surely elevate the American to the middleweight top-15.

UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Round 1:

Pyfer opens aggressively with a heavy left hook. Jack Hermansson is exercising caution. Pyer mixes up with leg kicks. The 27-year-old keeps his opponent at bay with sharp jabs and powerful straight right hands.

Hermansson tires a Superman punch. Pyfer takes a low blow but brushes it off. There seems to be a massive speed discrepancy between the pair. Hermansson is getting out-struck in almost all exchanges. 'The Joker' gets hit with a powerful lead-left hook.

A good round for Pyfer.

Round 2:

As the second round unfolds, Pyfer stings his opponent with a crip 1-2, another powerful punch up top lands for Pyfer. Hermansson ties up his opponent and goes for the single leg, but the American effectively thwarts the takedown attempt.

'Bodybagz' partially lands a high kick. Hermansson looks like he has made some reads on his opponent as he closes the distance against him, but Pyfer once again goes on the offensive and unloads a few punches on his opponent against the cage.

The momentum of the fight has noticeably changed as Hermansson finds some success in the closing minute of the round.

Round 3:

As the third round unfolds, Hermansson is the aggressor pushing the pace against Pyfer. Hermansson connects with multiple back-to-back jabs. A beautiful knee followed by a right hand off the break for the Norwegian-Swedish national. A hard leg kick lands for the veteran. Pyfer gets stung by a jab

'The Joker' connects with a left hand. In the closing minute of the round, Pyfer wobbles his opponent with a jab. The American goes on the offensive, hunting his opponent, trying to finish the fight, and Hermansson stops Pyfer in the tracks with a leg kick.

The American locks in a single leg, and Hermansson throws a jumping knee to the head to thwart the takedown attempt.

Round 4:

Pyfer is relying on the basics, peppering up his opponent with jabs, and Hermansson answers with a powerful punch. 'BodyBagz' is trying to get a takedown, clinching up his opponent against the cage.

As the closing minute approaches, Hermansson is out-striking his opponent with quick, accurate jabs. Pyfer is forced to fight southpaw as his left leg is compromised with damage sustained from leg kicks. Another of Pyfer's takedown attempts gets thwarted by Hermansson.

Round 5:

The American comes swinging in the closing round. He connects twice with an overhand left. Hermansson quickly pushed the pace and goes on the offensive, backing up his opponent with stiff jabs and powerful outside leg kicks.

Pyfer is finding it hard to connect cleanly against his opponent and seems to be relying on Hail Mary. Hermansson gets a takedown against his opponent and gains top control. 'The Joker' is landing short punches and elbows from the top.

Pyfer seems to be stuck under Hermansson with no prospects of getting back to his feet. If the fight ends with Hermansson on top, it might sway the result in his favor. 'The Joker' finishes the fight, raining down punches on his opponent.

Official decision: Jack Hermansson def. Joe Pyfer via unanimous decision

