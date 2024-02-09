UFC Vegas 86 tickets: How to watch Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer live at Apex

UFC Vegas 86 is scheduled for tomorrow night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Fight Night event will be headlined by a middleweight bout between Jack Hermansson and Joe Pyfer.

Those eager to attend the upcoming event at the Apex will discover that standard tickets are sold out. Instead, VIP tickets priced at $1,750 per person are the only option available.

According to the UFC VIP experience website, attendees at the UFC Apex can enjoy an exclusive package offering premium in-venue hospitality. This includes access to a private hospitality lounge with a buffet and open bar, as well as the opportunity to step into the octagon for a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity following the main event.

For fans who didn't secure tickets to UFC Vegas 86 and can't opt for the VIP experience, the fight card will be accessible on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass starting at 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT on Saturday, February 10, in the United States, which corresponds to a 9 PM GMT start in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card is expected to begin around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., which equates to a 12 AM GMT start on Sunday, February 4, in the U.K.

UFC Vegas 86: Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer - Take a closer look at the Fight Night card

Jack Hermansson is making his comeback to the octagon after suffering a second-round TKO defeat to Roman Dolidze in December 2022. Before this loss, 'The Joker' scored a unanimous-decision win against Chris Curtis. However, the 35-year-old Swede's recent stint in the UFC has seen a mix of wins and losses, resulting in a 4-4 record in his last eight fights.

Meanwhile, Joe Pyfer steps into the octagon following a second-round submission victory over Abdul Razak Alhassan at UFC Vegas 80 in October. With a four-fight win streak, including two first-round knockouts of Gerald Meerschaert and Alen Amedovski, 'Bodybagz' has been in impressive form. He earned his spot in the UFC with a remarkable second-round finish of Osman Diaz on 'Dana White's Contender Series' in July 2022.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 86, Dan Ige will face Andre Fili in a featherweight clash. Ige is determined to bounce back after suffering a unanimous decision loss to Bryce Mitchell in September 2023, which ended his two-fight winning streak against Damon Jackson and Nate Landwehr.

'50K' is currently encountering difficulties in the octagon, having emerged victorious in just two of his last six UFC fights.

Conversely, Fili stepped in to replace Lerone Murphy, who withdrew from the bout last month due to an undisclosed injury. 'Touchy' is returning to the octagon following a first-round TKO victory over Lucas Almeida at UFC 296 in December.

Check out the complete lineup of UFC Vegas 86 fights below:

Main Card

Jack Hermansson vs. Joe Pyfer

Dan Ige vs. Andre Fili

Robert Bryczek vs. Ihor Potieria

Brad Tavares vs. Gregory Rodrigues

Michael Johnson vs. Darrius Flowers

Rodolfo Vieira vs. Armen Petrosyan

Preliminary Card

Trevin Giles vs. Carlos Prates

Bolaji Oki vs. Timothy Cuamba

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Bruna Brasil

Devin Clark vs. Marcin Prachnio

Max Griffin vs. Jeremiah Wells

Zac Pauga vs. Bogdan Guskov

Hyder Amil vs. Fernie Garcia

Daniel Marcos vs. Aoriqileng