UFC Vegas 88 payouts: How much is Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura making from UFC Vegas 88? Estimated purses reported

UFC Vegas 88 takes place this weekend, and Tai Tuivasa vs. Marcin Tybura will headline the event. UFC fighter pay has been one of the most talked about and debated topics in the MMA community, and fans must be interested in knowing how much the UFC Vegas 88 fighters might be earning this weekend.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission allows combat sports promoters to keep the fighter salaries private. As a result, the exact fighter salaries will not be available for this weekend's UFC event.

Based on online information available about the participating fighters' previous earnings, it is possible to estimate how much they might earn this weekend. However, the actual figures may vary significantly.

Tuivasa and Tybura will meet in a five-round fight in the main event slot. Based on the research by our team at Sportskeeda MMA, Tuivasa earns an average base salary between $80,000 and $100,000 per fight.

As per the disclosed fight purses in the Australian fighter's previous outings, he is eligible for a 100 percent win bonus above the base salary. He also takes home an additional sponsorship money / fight week incentive pay.

Meanwhile, Tuivasa's opponent, Marcin Tybura, earned an estimated $295,000 as the estimated total payout in his most recent outing against Tom Aspinall. The amount is an estimate posted on betmgm.com.

Unless Tuivasa and Tybura's contracts have been revised/modified, their salary structure for this weekend's appearance might remain the same. Being in the main event slot may also contribute towards increased salary.

Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura will look forward to getting back in the win column at UFC Vegas 88

Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura have hit a rough patch in their UFC careers. Tybura got his two-fight winning streak snapped against Tom Aspinall at UFC London in July 2023.

Meanwhile, Tuivasa has experienced a sharper skid. The 30-year-old amassed a solid five-fight winning streak from 2019 to 2022, including wins over the likes of Derrick Lewis and Augusto Sakai.

A third-round TKO loss against Ciryl Gane in the UFC's inaugural event in France stopped Tai Tuivasa's charge. He has since lost two more fights against Sergei Pavlovich (KO) and Alexander Volkov (Submission).

Both men will attempt to get a win at this weekend's UFC Vegas 88 and insert their names back in the win column. It will be interesting to see who emerges victoriously.