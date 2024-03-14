UFC Vegas 88 tickets: How to watch Tai Tuivasa vs Marcin Tybura live at Apex

UFC Vegas 88 takes place this Saturday, March 6, marking the promotion's return to its Apex facility. Fans who were intent on acquiring last-minute tickets to the event will be sorely disappointed, as UFC Vegas 88 tickets are no longer available.

Fans will instead have to watch the event from the comfort of their home, where they can watch both the prelims and main card on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN+. The prelims start at 4:00 PM ET (Eastern Time)/ 1:00 PM PT (Pacific Time) while the main card starts at 7:00 PM ET (Eastern Time)/ 4:00 PM PT (Pacific Time).

Those desperate for tickets for the UFC Fight Night event will find that the UFC's official website lists UFC Vegas 88 tickets as being unavailable. Similarly, Ticketmaster, which is often a source of UFC event tickets, does not feature the card at all, which will be headlined by heavyweight knockout artist Tai Tuivasa taking on longtime divisional mainstay Marcin Tybura.

The bout is of great importance to both men, as they are both in search of a rebound win. Tuivasa is currently on a three-fight losing streak that has seen him get submitted by Alexander Volkov and knocked out by Sergei Pavlovich and Ciryl Gane.

Meanwhile, Tybura is also coming off a brutal loss, even if he is not on a losing streak. He served as the promotion's choice to welcome a then-returning Tom Aspinall, who promptly TKO'd him within a minute of round one.

UFC Vegas 88 plays host to someone who once fought Jon Jones

Ovince Saint Preux has been a fighter for quite some time, and at 40 years old, he is nearing the end of his 43-fight run in MMA. At one point, Saint Preux had a fair amount of hype behind him due to his size and knockout power at light heavyweight, with his career highlight being an interim light heavyweight title fight with Jon Jones.

Despite his best efforts, 'OSP' lost via unanimous decision at UFC 197 and hasn't come close to fighting for UFC gold ever again. This Saturday, he faces Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Vegas 88, hoping to turn around a 1-3 rough patch.