UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 weigh-in results - How much do the headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming clash?

UFC middleweights Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis are scheduled to square off in a rematch in the main event of UFC Vegas 90. The Fight Night card will take place this weekend at the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official weigh-ins for the upcoming event took place on Friday, April 5, at the UFC Apex. Curtis was the first fighter to step on the scale, weighing in at 186 pounds. Allen followed suit, matching his weight, with both fighters meeting the permitted limit for their non-title middleweight bout.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 90, Alexander Hernandez is scheduled to take on Damon Jackson in a featherweight clash. Jackson hit the scales at 146 pounds. However, currently, there's some ambiguity regarding whether the fight will proceed as planned or be called off due to Hernandez's failure to make weight. 'The Great Ape' tipped the scales at 150 pounds, exceeding the featherweight limit by four pounds.

Expand Tweet

The fight card will stream live on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass, beginning at 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT on Saturday, April 6, for viewers in the United States. For fans in the United Kingdom, the event is slated to kick off at 7 PM GMT on the same day.

The main card of UFC Vegas 90 is anticipated to commence around 6 PM ET/3 PM PT for US viewers, with a start time of 10 PM GMT for fans in the UK.

Complete results for UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2 weigh-ins

Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186): middleweight

Alexander Hernandez* (150) vs. Damon Jackson (146): featherweight

Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5): featherweight

Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156): lightweight

Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236): heavyweight

Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155): lightweight

Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171): welterweight

Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135): women's bantamweight

Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5): bantamweight

Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo** (119): strawweight

Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136): bantamweight

Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5): middleweight

Melissa Mullins*** (138) vs. Nora Cornolle**** (138.5): women's bantamweight

*Hernandez exceeded the featherweight limit by four pounds

**Calvillo surpassed the strawweight limit by three pounds

***Mullins exceeded the bantamweight limit by two pounds

****Cornolle exceeded the bantamweight limit by two and a half pounds