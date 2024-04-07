UFC Vegas 90 was headlined by a five-round middleweight showdown between Brendan Allen and Chris Curtis. The event was held on April 6 at the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada.

Before the fight, Curtis had scored a split decision victory against Marc-Andre Barriault at UFC 297. Allen, on the other hand, was riding a six-fight winning streak prior to UFC Vegas 90. This included victories over names like Paul Craig, Bruno Silva and Andre Muniz.

The middleweight main event on April 6 was a rematch as the two athletes first locked horns in December 2021. 'The Action Man' won that encounter via TKO in the second round.

UFC Vegas 90: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis 2: Live round-by-round updates

Round 1