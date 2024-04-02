UFC Vegas 90: Walkout songs Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, Damon Jackson and others have used before

UFC Vegas 90 is all set to take place on April 6 at the UFC APEX Facility in Paradise, Nevada. Many MMA fans are excited to know what songs their favorite fighters will walk out to on fight night.

Although the walkout songs of UFC Vegas 90 athletes are not yet known, we can look at the tracks used by these athletes in the past.

Brendan Allen, who is set to headline the card, was last seen in action in November 2023. At UFC Vegas 82, he was scheduled to face Paul Craig in the main event. That night, 'All In' walked out to 'Fireman' by Lil Wayne. Allen went on to defeat Craig via a rear-naked choke in the third round.

Chris Curtis, the other half of the UFC Vegas 90 main event, used the song 'The Only Thing I Know for Real' from the video game Metal Gear Rising on his UFC debut at UFC 268. 'The Action Man' also used Alter Bridge's 'Metalingus' track at UFC 297, which was popularised by pro-wrestler Adam Copeland aka Edge.

The co-main event on April 6 will feature a featherweight showdown between Damon Jackson and Alexander Hernandez.

Jackson has used songs like 'Spirits Pt. 2' by Party Favor & Lil Gnar, 'It's A Beautiful Day' by The Kiffness and 'Tennessee Whiskey' by Chris Stapleton as his walkout music in the past.

Hernandez, on the other hand, has walked out to 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins and 'Por Ti Volare' by Endo Rivera for his UFC outings.

Alex Morono, who will take on Court McGee in the prelims, has used 'Blackout' by Turnstile and 'Take Me Home and Country Roads' by Skar for his UFC walkouts.

In the past, McGee has made his way to the octagon on songs like 'Stranglehold' by Ted Nugent and 'Iron Man' by Black Sabbath.

A look at the full fight card for UFC Vegas 90

Below is a list of all the fights scheduled to take place at UFC Vegas 90 on April 6:

Main Card

Main event: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis - middleweight

Co-main event: Alexander Hernandez vs. Damon Jackson - featherweight

Morgan Charriere vs. Jose Mariscal - featherweight

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Christos Giagos - lightweight

Valter Walker vs. Lucasz Brzeski - heavyweight

Trevor Peek vs. Charlie Campbell - lightweight

Preliminary Card

Court McGee vs. Alex Morono - welterweight

Norma Dumont vs. Germaine de Randamie - bantamweight

Alateng Heili vs. Victor Hugo - bantamweight

Piera Rodriguez vs. Cynthia Calvillo - strawweight

Dan Argueta vs. Jean Matsumoto - bantamweight

Dylan Budka vs. Cesar Almeida - middleweight

Nora Cornolle vs. Melissa Mullins - bantamweight

