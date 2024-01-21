"Wins via spear?" - Fans react as Chris Curtis walks out to ex-WWE star Edge's theme music at UFC 297

UFC middleweight Chris Curtis walked out to a very familiar song for fans of the WWE for his UFC 297 matchup against Marc-André Barriault.

Curtis' walkout song was 'Metalingus', a 2004 track by American rock band Alter Bridge. The song was never released as a single but was part of their debut studio album One Day Remains and has always been a staple of their live concerts.

The song was popularly used by professional wrestler and WWE superstar Adam Copeland, better known by his ring name, Edge.

Fans reacted excitedly at the choice of song and also joked about Curtis employing Edge's signature finishing move, the spear, to win his UFC 297 bout.

"Wins via spear?"

"S*it is fire!!!! Edge theme lets gooooo!!"

"Love to see/hear it"

"If he doesn't shoot for a takedown via vicious edge spear I'll be disappointed"

Fans also presented various observations of the walkout song's effect on Curtis.

"The music makes him look so good."

"He's looking shredded [flushed face emoji]"

"And he’s been busting out the Randy Orton pose all week. I guess he’s a closet WWE fan"

"It’s only cringe cause he always does the Randy Orton pose, I’d respect it more if he came out to Randy Orton’s theme song."

Chris Curtis wins over Marc-Andre Barriault via split decision

Chris Curtis got the result he wanted at UFC 297 against Marc-Andre Barriault to kickstart his year.

Curtis and Barriault engaged in a highly-technical standup fight with both fighters getting the better of the other in separate rounds. Barriault's strong first round received an equally solid response in the second round from 'The Action Man'.

However, the crucial third round went Curtis' way on the judges scorecards through a split decision, granting him his fifth win in the UFC and his first since 2022.