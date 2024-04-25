UFC Vegas 91 payouts: How much are Matheus Nicolau, Alex Perez, and others making? Estimated purses reported

Matheus Nicolau and Alex Perez are set to headline the upcoming UFC Vegas 91 event. The flyweight matchup will take place this weekend at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

After a year-long hiatus, Nicolau is gearing up for his octagon return this Saturday. His absence was unplanned, courtesy of Manel Kape's unfortunate inability to step into the cage for two scheduled fights.

Nicolau aims to bounce back from his last outing—a first-round knockout loss dealt by former title challenger Brandon Royval at UFC Kansas City last April. Before that setback, the 31-year-old Brazilian was riding high on a six-fight win streak. Among his conquests are esteemed names such as Tim Elliott, David Dvorak, and Matt Schnell.

Meanwhile, Perez is heading into the fight on a mere three weeks' notice, filling the void left by Kape's absence. He will be looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Muhammad Mokaev at UFC Vegas 87 last month.

The 32-year-old American is going through a rough patch, having endured first-round submission losses to reigning champion Alexandre Pantoja and former titleholder Deiveson Figueiredo. Perez's most recent triumph dates back to UFC 250 in June 2020, where he secured a decisive victory over Jussier Formiga.

According to a recent report from NY Fights, Nicolau and Perez are anticipated to be among the top earners at UFC Vegas 91. Nicolau is rumored to be taking home a sum potentially exceeding $110,000, while Perez is likely to earn $135,000 for this fight.

In addition to Nicolau and Perez, UFC Vegas 91 boasts other notable fighters, including Ryan Spann, who is gearing up to face Bogdan Guskov in a light heavyweight showdown as the co-main event. 'Superman' is anticipated to claim the top spot on the list of earners with a potential payday of $140,000.

Adding to the roster is Ariane Lipski, set to take on Karine Silva in a flyweight bout. 'Queen of Violence' is reportedly set to earn $106,000 for her efforts in the octagon.

The mentioned payouts exclude any winnings or performance bonuses. However, the estimated UFC salaries were determined using their previously disclosed earnings.

UFC Vegas 91: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez - Start time and broadcast details

The UFC Vegas 91 broadcast is scheduled to commence at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT on Saturday, April 27, in the United States, corresponding to an 8 PM start time GMT in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, the main card of the Fight Night event is projected to kick off around 7 PM ET/4 PM PT in the U.S., which translates to 11 PM GMT in the U.K.

MMA fans in the U.S. can stream the Fight Night event live via ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. On the other hand, viewers in the U.K. can catch the live broadcast on TNT Sports.