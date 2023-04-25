A new welterweight matchup has been added to the UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier scheduled for June 17.

As per recent reports, Muslim Salikhov will take on Nicolas Dalby on the card. Boasting a record of 19-3, Salikhov was last seen in action back in November last year against Andre Fialho and the 38-year-old won the bout via third-round TKO.

On the flipside, Nicolas Dalby's last fight was in January this year on the undercard of UFC 283. Dalby took on Warlley Alves and won the bout via split decision. It is worth noting that a bout between the two unranked welterweights is yet to be officially announced by the UFC.

UFC Fight Night: Marvin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier fight card

Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier will lock horns inside the octagon on June 17. It will be the third straight main event for Cannonier, who is coming off a split decision victory over Sean Strickland. Before his fight against Strickland, the 39-year-old was defeated by Israel Adesanya in his maiden title bid.

Marvin Vettori, on the other hand, was last seen against rising middleweight contender Roman Dolidze. Prior to that, Vettori was handed a decision loss by Robert Whittaker. As far as his recent record in the UFC goes, 29-year-old is 2-2 in his last four fights inside the octagon.

The bout between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier could prove to be vital in terms of title contention for the middleweight division. While Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis are currently set to fight each other in a title eliminator, the winner of Vettori vs. Cannonier can certainly find himself back in the title mix.

Apart from the main event between Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, these bouts are expected to be on the June 17 card:

Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori

Alessandro Costa vs. Jimmy Flick

Tereza Bleda vs. Gabriella Fernandes

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Tatsuro Taira

Modestas Bukauskas vs. Zac Pauga

Nicolas Dalby vs. Muslim Salikhov

