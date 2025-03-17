UFC vet Aleksei Oleinik claims he's left penniless after divorce from ex-wife with "promiscuous" lifestyle, says she "manipulates" kids against him

Ex-UFC fighter Aleksei Oleinik has made some worrisome claims about his current situation. Oleinik suggested that he's bereft of his wealth after his ex-wife left him penniless after their divorce. He's also accused her of manipulating their children.

The veteran combat sportsperson has extensively fought in MMA, Combat Sambo, and submission grappling. He's even competed in a boxing match. The 47-year-old grappling great, revered for his Ezekiel Choke, competed in various MMA organizations.

His UFC run (2014-2022) witnessed him secure wins over elite combatants like ex-UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum, striking savant Mark Hunt, and more.

A recent Instagram post by Red Corner MMA cited Aleksei Oleinik's interview with Match TV, wherein the former UFC fighter shed light on the challenges he's faced as of late. Oleinik reportedly stated:

"I am left with no property, without anything else. Everything I had I left to my ex-wife and children ... I can't compete due to my age and health conditions and make the same money for my fights. That's probably why she left me. When she filed for divorce about a half a year ago, I was trying to change her mind. I was trying to save the family."

"I've been paying the alimony in full and even extra [since the divorce], but it's still not enough for her, as she goes out every weekend to drink, follows an asocial lifestyle with a promiscuous reputation. I love our kids very much, and every two or three months, I fly over to the U.S. to see them, but she manipulates them, blocks my number in their phones so I can't call or text them."

The post indicated that Aleksei Oleinik's wife, Tatyana Oleinik, had also spoken to Match TV. Apparently, Tatyana accused Aleksei of initiating the problems in their relationship. She alleged that he had cheated on her and ultimately abandoned their family for another woman.

Also, Tatyana reportedly seemed to suggest that he didn't hand her or their children any property, as all the property went to the banks due to non-payment. She added that she's still having to pay off the loans for the same.

Moreover, Tatyana indicated that she would be filing a lawsuit against Aleksei, in order to ensure the protection of dignity and honor, as well as for the alleged defamation perpetrated by him.

Check out Oleinik's remarks regarding his ex-wife in the post below:

Aleksei Oleinik recounted how meeting his wife changed his life

As reported by the UFC's official website in 2022, Aleksei Oleinik recalled that he initially didn't treat his fighting career as a job/profession. However, he implied that he eventually met his wife, who encouraged him to adopt a more professional approach toward his career.

He even signaled that she offered to help him, so they could work as a team. It was noted that the couple had five children at the time. Oleinik said:

"I meet my wife in 2007; we met on a Russian television production ... When I met my wife, after this project, we chose our life ... My wife said, 'We can try to make this more your profession.'"

An MMA fighter since 1996, Aleksei Oleinik is currently scheduled to make his bare-knuckle boxing debut. He'll fight Geronimo dos Santos at BKFC 71 on April 4, 2025.

