UFC vet, who famously came up through street fighting, discloses why he decided to compete in MMA rather pursue boxing career: "Mathematical sense"

A UFC veteran recently disclosed why he decided to compete in MMA rather than pursuing a boxing career earlier in his career. The Miami native has been open about being a fan of the sport and even competed in two professional bouts.

UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal has been known for being a striker, especially with his knockout wins and path to the MMA leader. The former 'BMF' title holder famously came up through street fights along with backyard brawling sensation Kimbo Slice and later transitioned into MMA.

During his appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, 'Gamebred' disclosed that he received several offers to compete in boxing earlier in his MMA career.

Masvidal mentioned that although the fights would have been great opportunities, he continued his MMA career instead because it was more logical for him from a financial standpoint:

"I did one [boxing bout] when I was 18-19 years old in my first one and the money was horrible. And then the next couple of offers I got were horrible and I was already kinda making decent money in MMA. I already had 10-11 fights in MMA, so I was making a little bit more stable money in MMA...Boxing, there were offering me crazy fights for no fu**ing money. So I was like, 'I'm just gonna stay with MMA'. I love the boxing stuff, it just doesn't make mathematical sense."

Check out UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

UFC veteran Jorge Masvidal hints at financial controversy for Nate Diaz being addressed

In addition to disclosing why he continued his MMA career rather than pursuing a boxing career, Jorge Masvidal hinted at the financial controversy for his boxing bout against Nate Diaz being addressed.

During the aforementioned clip, Masvidal responded after Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson asked about Diaz sounding off on the promoter of their bout for not compensating him with his agreed purse. He mentioned that he is unable to comment but can provide further details in the coming months:

"As of right now, I can't talk about it. But like, six months from now, we can talk about it...It is the scary part about fighting."

Check out the full episode featuring Jorge Masvidal below:

