UFC vet known for exceptional striking discloses the training method that made Georges St-Pierre the "GOAT": "He was an example"

A UFC veteran recently disclosed the training method that he believes made Georges St-Pierre a UFC legend and in his opinion, the greatest fighter of all time. He noted that the Canadian took a much different approach to his training camp in order to ensure he didn't become consumed with an ego.

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson lavished praise on the former two-division champion for his ability to constantly learn and improve despite being an active world champion that surpassed his competition. Thompson spent time training with St-Pierre at Tristar and witnessed first hand what he would do in training and how he structured his training camps.

During his latest appearance on Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, the former UFC welterweight title challenger opened up about his experience training with 'Rush' in Montreal. Thompson mentioned that St-Pierre would constantly bring in training partners who were larger than him and more skilled in certain areas in order to gain as much knowledge as possible:

"[St-Pierre] is the GOAT in my eyes...He would train with people that would just smash him. If it was striking, he wants somebody that was better than him at striking. If it was Jiu Jitsu, he's out there training with Roger Gracie...Even though he was champion, multiple time champion, he would still come in and just learn from not just the coaches but from everybody...He was an example of how I should act every time I come in the gym." [1:11:57]

Check out the full episode featuring Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments regarding Georges St-Pierre below:

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson discloses how Georges St-Pierre would give back to his teammates

In addition to disclosing Georges St-Pierre's training methods, Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson disclosed how the former would give back to his teammates.

During the aforementioned appearance, Thompson mentioned that St-Pierre would go out of his way to help his teammates prepare for fights even if he had just competed:

"Even though he would have a fight and he had just got through training camp, if he had guys that had fights coming up, he was there in the gym helping them get ready. I'm like, 'Bro, that's cool.'" [1:14:37]

Check out Georges St-Pierre's UFC highlights below:

