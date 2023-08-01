“UFC vet < UFC legend” - Conor McGregor and Ariel Helwani clash over Dustin Poirier deserving a spot in the Hall of Fame

Conor McGregor weighed in on Ariel Helwani claiming Dustin Poirier has the credentials that warrant a future UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Helwani posted to his Twitter account from yesterday's episode of The MMA Hour, where he strongly disagreed with 'The Diamond' mentioning that he believed that he needed to win the 'BMF' title to cement his legacy in the sport.

Conor McGregor didn't shared those sentiments as he instead brought up Poirier's performances in title fights to support his arguement. In doing so, he also noted that his second loss to the Louisiana native isn't a factor due to the leg injury he sustained, which led to a debate with The MMA Hour host.

Helwani wrote:

"Respectfully, I think his resume is one of the best in 155 history. Fought them all. Beat the vast majority of them. All killers Won the interim belt against an all-time great. And considering who else is in the HOF at the moment, I think he is a shoe in."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani @TheNotoriousMMA @DustinPoirier Respectfully, I think his resume is one of the best in 155 history. Fought them all. Beat the vast majority of them. All killers Won the interim belt against an all-time great. And considering who else is in the HOF at the moment, I think he is a shoe in.

'The Notorious' then brought up that he believes there should be a much more strict criteria when deciding who is inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Conor McGregor noted that he believes there is recency bias towards Poirier and mentioned that he hasn't won a UFC championship in his three opportunities and had opportunities to fight Nate Diaz and Colby Covington at welterweight, writing:

"lw division hall of fame at best. Failed at fw, 0-3 lw titles with a few wins. Colby, not a peep out of him after all was said, bottled nate also. That’s his 170 run. 0. A lw hall of famer at best. The hall of fame needs tightening like vice grips. Ufc vet < ufc legend"

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA @arielhelwani @DustinPoirier lw division hall of fame at best. Failed at fw, 0-3 lw titles with a few wins. Colby, not a peep out of him after all was said, bottled nate also. That’s his 170 run. 0. A lw hall of famer at best. The hall of fame needs tightening like vice grips. Ufc vet < ufc legend

It remains to be seen whether Dustin Poirier will chime in. But it might be unneccesary as the majority agree that his credentials in the promotion warrant a future Hall of Fame induction.

Conor McGregor sounds off on Justin Gaethje following 'BMF' title win

Conor McGregor was active on social media in the past few days as he sounded off on 'BMF' title holder Justin Gaethje following his comments at the UFC 291 post-fight press conference.

The former two-division UFC champion took to Twitter to address the new 'BMF' title holder after he noted that usually fighters have to lose in order to get a fight with him. 'The Notorious' fired back and mentioned that he would make quick work of 'The Highlight' if they fought in the octagon, writing:

"The guy is about as smart as two planks. He is a one shotter for me. I snipe him dead in one single shot. And easily."

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA The guy is about as smart as two planks. He is a one shotter for me. I snipe him dead in one single shot. And easily. twitter.com/notori6us/stat…