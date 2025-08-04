  • home icon
  UFC veteran blasts "idiot" Renato Moicano for skipping UFC antitrust lawsuit payout

UFC veteran blasts "idiot" Renato Moicano for skipping UFC antitrust lawsuit payout

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 04, 2025 14:10 GMT
Former UFC fighter reacts to Renato Moicano turning down UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement money.
Former UFC fighter reacts to Renato Moicano turning down UFC antitrust lawsuit settlement money. [Image courtesy: Getty]

A few weeks ago, Renato Moicano announced that he had declined his portion of the settlement payout from a UFC antitrust lawsuit. According to a UFC veteran, this decision was not a wise move from Moicano.

For context, one of the UFC antitrust lawsuits (Le vs. Zuffa LLC) resulted in a settlement agreement of $375 million. Several UFC fighters listed in the case were eligible to receive a share of the settlement money. However, Moicano expressed no interest in accepting his portion.

In a recent discussion on MMA Fighting's The Fighter vs. The Writer podcast, UFC veteran Matt Brown shared his perspective on the matter, saying:

"I question whether that's true or not, too. I think Moicano may be saying that in public, but I don't know if that's truly the case in reality, though. I question that strongly, knowing some inside things. There's very, very few people that haven't signed up to get their money. I doubt that Moicano's one of them, to be honest."
He added:

"It doesn't make him look better saying that. I don't think anybody is like 'wow, bro, you're f*cking brand loyal, good for you!' No, everybody's like you're a f*cking idiot for this."

Check out Matt Brown's comments below:

Renato Moicano explains reason for turning down UFC antitrust lawsuit payout

As Renato Moicano faced backlash for refusing the payout from the UFC antitrust lawsuit, he publicly explained his reasons. Moicano stated that when he accepted his UFC contract, the amount offered held significant value to him.

In a post on X, Moicano wrote:

"I'm amazed by how many people are cursing me out for my decision not to take the money from the lawsuit against the UFC. I believe those who are criticizing me haven’t stopped to think about something simple: you shouldn't need a contract for your word to mean something. I agreed to the terms of the contract.... Nothing in this world is free."
Check out Renato Moicano's comments below:

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
