UFC veteran calls for Bear to apologize to Bryce Mitchell and redo podcast after Rampage Jackson’s remarks: "It was not cool"

UFC featherweight Bryce Mitchell made his first public appearance on the widely known JAXXON podcast this past weekend, marking a controversial return following inflammatory remarks about Adolf Hi*ler.

Mitchell, who previously described the late dictator as “a good guy” before his atrocities, sought to address the backlash from his comments during the episode.

During the show, co-host Bear Degidio abruptly cut off Mitchell after he tried to explain that his controversial statement was taken out of context.

Former UFC fighter Jake Shields commented on the incident, urging Degidio to apologize and redo the podcast. Shields stated that while Bryce should face consequences, the treatment was excessive:

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"I know and have talked to all 3 guys since the podcast. It was not cool how Bryce was treated but Bryce holds no ill will. Bear should apologize to Bryce and redo the podcast. He didn't realize how much the world has changed and can use this as a learning experience."

Check out Jake Shields' post below:

Expand Tweet

Rampage Jackson weighs in on the JAXXON podcast episode featuring Bryce Mitchell

UFC fighter Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson adopted a notably serious tone while hosting the aforementioned controversial podcast featuring Bryce Mitchell.

Jackson explained that his departure from his customary humor was a deliberate choice given the gravity of the discussion:

"To all the people that don't understand why Bear and i talked to Bryce Mitchell they way we did, it's pointless to try to explain it. He has a family and a career, somethings are better off unsaid on air ... the rest of you are smart af."

The veteran fighter stressed that addressing such contentious issues required restraint and focus, ensuring that the conversation remained respectful despite the controversy.

Check out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.