UFC veteran compares Belal Muhammad to Ronda Rousey after Jack Della Maddalena loss 

UFC Veteran Josh Thomson recently shared his perspective on Belal Muhammad's loss to Jack Della Maddalena this past weekend. The former lightweight compares 'Remember the Name' to Ronda Rousey, who also suffered devastating losses against top contenders.

Della Maddalena was announced the new welterweight champion after he managed to outclass Muhammad at UFC 315. Although the former kingpin fought a great fight, fans were alarmed by his strike-heavy approach. One among them is Thomson, who expressed his frustrations with the Chicago native's game plan.

On his Weighing In podcast with referee John McCarthy, he had this to say:

"Belal [Muhammad] did exactly what he said he was going to do, ill-advised, but he did it. I think he kind of realized the fight was slipping away a little bit, but he lost the fight. Is this one of those things where a coach got in your head and all of a sudden now you're like Ronda Rousey, believing that you can beat Floyd Mayweather? I was like, 'please don't tell me that's what you're doing.'"

Check out Josh Thomson's comment below (3:38):

Kamaru Usman weighs in on Belal Muhammad's loss at UFC 315

Former welterweight champions Belal Muhammad and Kamaru Usman have shared a hostile relationship since the former's defeat over Leon Edwards. 'Remember the Name' even appeared on Usman's podcast, where they allegedly got into a physical altercation.

With the Chicago native's recent loss, 'The Nigerian Nightmare' expressed his disinterest in celebrating his rival's downfall. On his podcast Pound 4 Pound with Henry Cejudo, he had this to say:

"Why would I be happy because [Belal Muhammad] lost? I hadn't fought him yet. We weren't the best of friends, I'll tell you that for sure. That doesn't mean I'm happy that he lost. I understand what this game is. No, I'm not excited that he lost. I'm indifferent. I'm not gonna prey on anyone's downfall."

Check out Kamaru Usman's comments below (1:25):

