UFC veteran deems the ongoing Jon Jones-Tom Aspinall saga a marketing ploy: "To make it even bigger"

A UFC veteran recently shared his thoughts on the ongoing Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall saga, explaining why he believes it to be a marketing ploy. He noted that the fight is too significant to be avoided since it is crucial for the promotion.
Jones and Aspinall's ongoing saga has made its way onto social media, with the two not shying away from sharing opinions of one another, and also during their respective interviews. The bout would not only be significant from a pay-per-view standpoint, but it would also provide more clarity for the UFC heavyweight division, as 'Bones' is the reigning champion and Aspinall is the interim champion.
In his latest appearance on The Bohnfire, UFC veteran-turned-analyst Din Thomas was fairly optimistic that Jones vs. Aspinall will indeed be taking place this year, rather than the interim champion fighting another contender. Thomas mentioned that he believes it to be a marketing tactic that the promotion adopted to ensure the fight doesn't lose its allure. He said:
"I think it's marketing to keep it out there to make it even bigger... And I think that was done purposely. I think [Jones], he's going to fight, he has to. There's no way he goes this route and does all this and not fights. I think it's all marketing to keep it out there, to make it even bigger and bigger and bigger and this is going to end up getting signed and it's going to be the big fight that the UFC needs to close out the year."
Check out Din Thomas' comments regarding Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall below (37:23):
Din Thomas believes Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall marketing ploy is correct strategy
Din Thomas also said that the ongoing marketing ploy for a UFC heavyweight title unification bout between Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall is the correct strategy. In the aforementioned interview, Thomas mentioned that he believes the UFC has been wise with how Jones vs. Aspinall has remained relevant. He said:
"It's the right strategy too because think about this, if [Jones and Aspinall], like, if the plan was to have them fight in November or December and then they announced it in February, no one would talk about it until then... They just kept that carrot dangling in front of us and we'd reach for it." [38:15]
Check out Jon Jones' post responding to an edited Tom Aspinall photo below: