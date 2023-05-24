Paulo Costa has finally settled his differences with the UFC and is ready to make his return to the octagon. He will be welcomed back by the dangerous Ikram Aliskerov. Although somewhat of an unknown commodity in the promotion, the Russian isn't to be taken lightly if 'Borrachinha' wants to win, claims one MMA veteran.

The Brazilian got back to winning ways last time out against Luke Rockhold but will now be defending his No.5 ranking against an unranked middleweight with just one fight in the company. While it may not do much for his title push, a win for Costa could age well as Aliskerov looks an elite prospect.

Two months out from the clash between Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov, UFC alum Josh Thomson believes that 'Borrachinha' could get the job done as long as he takes his preparation seriously:

"Costa looked pretty good in his last fight. I think that Aliskerov is going to be a tough matchup for him but Costa, it depends, if he doesn't drink wine, I think he might have a good chance of winning this fight. He's just so explosive, he's so fast, he does slow down, he cuts a ton of weight. All of these things. But if he's taking it serious, keeps on his nutrition, keeps his weight down, and gets ready for the fight, I think he's got a good chance."

After scoring a first-round submission victory during his time on Dana White's Contender Series, Aliskerov was given a UFC contract and took full advantage of the opportunity in his debut. Showcasing his ability to strike, the 30-year-old put Phil Hawes' lights out with a right cross to mark himself as a problem for the division.

Check out what Josh Thomson had to say about the middleweight bout below (39:18):

Who does Paulo Costa want next if he beats Ikram Aliskerov?

While the name value may not be there with Ikram Aliskerov, Paulo Costa still has his sights set on multiple opponents in and around his weight class.

Before his fight was announced, there were rumors suggesting that the heavy-hitter may be on his way to light heavyweight, with a fight against Jan Blachowicz being mentioned.

While he'll need to bypass the serious challenge ahead of him, Costa still has his sights set on a blockbuster bout against Khamzat Chimaev and would also love a rematch with Israel Adesanya following the loss three years ago.

