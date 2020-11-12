UFC veteran Diego Sanchez has made a curious claim on Twitter. The 38-year-old claimed that an Unidentified Flying Object (UFO) was watching him as he was working out on his patio last night.

Diego Sanchez took to Twitter to say that he was in the middle of a workout when he noticed a UFO fly right over him. Sanchez further claimed that he called his daughter to show her the UFO which was apparently hovering "just a few hundred feet away".

Diego Sanchez also said that UFO sightings are a regular occurrence in his hometown, Albuquerque, but he believes the UFO was trying to make contact with him this time around.

I was doing energy work on my patio as a ufo flew right up on me I called for my daughter quick quick she watched this thing Hoover only hundreds of feet away Albuquerque is a trip sightings are regular here. But this shit was contact tonight it was obvious it was watching me — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 12, 2020

In another cryptic tweet, Diego Sanchez claimed that a powerful portal of light energy was open yesterday and it was a night meant for 'connecting with the universe'. Sanchez said that he had been celebrating and connecting with the universe throughout the day.

Today a powerful portal of light energy is open. If there ever was a night to connect with the universe🙏🏼 tonight is the night. I have been celebrating and connecting all day — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) November 12, 2020

Diego Sanchez's previous trysts with UFOs

This isn't the first time that Diego Sanchez has apparently seen a UFO. Diego Snachez's cornerman Stephan Bonnar previously claimed that he and Sanchez saw UFOs from the mountains of Albuquerque when they were under the influence of psychedelic drugs.

“Beyond a shadow of a doubt (I saw UFOs),” said Bonnar. “Was I under the influence of psychedelics? Yes, but I definitely saw bright lights moving around.

Diego Sanchez has a 30-13 record in his professional career and his last fight inside the Octagon resulted in a unanimous decision loss against Jake Matthews at UFC 253.